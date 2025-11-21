Kartye scored a goal and dished out two hits in Thursday's 3-2 win over the Blackhawks.

Kartye's goal helped spark a comeback for the Kraken, who went the first 45 minutes of regulation without scoring. With the twine finder, he has two goals, four points and 48 hits through 20 games this season. Seattle's fourth-line left winger has heightened value in fantasy leagues that value banger stats, but his inconsistent scoring leaves him off the fantasy radar in most formats.