Kartye notched an assist, three shots on goal and two hits in Thursday's 4-2 win over the Predators.

Kartye helped out on a Brian Dumoulin tally in the second period. This was the first assist in 11 regular-season contests in Kartye's career, though he's also picked up two goals this season after posting five points over 10 postseason outings in the spring. The 22-year-old rookie has contributed 28 shots on net, 14 hits, seven PIM and an even plus-minus rating. While he's listed on the top line, his lack of special-teams time means he functions as more of a fourth-liner by usage.