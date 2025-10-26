Kartye scored a goal on two shots and blocked three shots in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Oilers.

Kartye put the Kraken ahead 2-0 with a second-period tally. The 24-year-old has two points through nine outings this season, but the Kraken have had just enough injuries for him to remain in the lineup as a fourth-line regular. The physical forward has added 27 hits, six shots on net and a minus-1 rating. Until Kartye shows more consistency on offense, he can be left on the waiver wire in fantasy.