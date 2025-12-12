Jugnauth scored twice and added two assists in AHL Coachella Valley's 7-4 win over Calgary on Thursday.

Jugnauth doubled his goal total for the season and matched his point total from the previous five games combined. The defenseman is up to four goals, 18 points, 39 shots on net and a minus-2 rating over 23 appearances with the Firebirds this year. A fourth-round pick from 2022, Jugnauth is showcasing some decent offense in his first AHL campaign, though his overall play still needs some work.