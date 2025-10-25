Jugnauth posted three assists in AHL Coachella Valley's 5-4 win over Calgary on Friday.

Jugnauth, an AHL rookie at age 21, has four helpers and a minus-7 rating through his first five games with the Firebirds. The 21-year-old was selected 100th overall in 2022 by the Kraken and signed an entry-level contract in May. He's at least a couple of years away from competing for an NHL job, but he's doing a good job of bringing some offense from the blue line at the AHL level.