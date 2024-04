Ostman signed a two-year, entry-level contract with the Kraken on Wednesday.

Ostman recently finished his senior season at the University of Maine -- he went 13-6-1 while posting a 2.80 GAA and an .892 save percentage through 21 appearances during his final collegiate campaign. He'll likely spend most, if not all, of the 2024-25 season with AHL Coachella Valley.