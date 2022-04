Rask scored an empty-net goal on two shots in Friday's 3-0 win over the Sharks.

Rask ended a four-game point drought with his insurance tally Friday. The 29-year-old has played well for the Kraken with eight points in 17 appearances since he was traded from the Wild. In 46 outings overall, the Swedish forward has 21 points, 56 shots on net and a plus-5 rating.