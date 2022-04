Rask scored a goal on two shots in Tuesday's 5-3 loss to the Flames.

Rask gave the Kraken a 2-1 lead in the second period. He had posted just one assist in six games since his last goal. the 29-year-old has seen time alongside Yanni Gourde for much of his time with the Kraken, which has worked out alright. Rask has 16 points, 42 shots on net and a plus-4 rating in 38 games between the Kraken and the Wild this season.