Rask notched an assist in Saturday's 4-3 shootout win over the Devils.

Rask helped out on a Will Borgen goal in the first period. The assist gave Rask points in consecutive games for the first time as a member of the Kraken. The 29-year-old forward is up to 17 points, 42 shots on net and a plus-5 rating in 39 contests between the Kraken and the Wild this season, though he's seen a more stable role since he was traded to the Emerald City.