Kraken's Viktor Fedorov: Round 4 pick of Seattle

Fedorov was the 99th overall pick by Seattle in the 2026 NHL Entry Draft on Saturday.

No relation to the Hall of Fame former Red Wing of the same name, Fedorov played in three different leagues in Russia this past season, highlighted by a 13-game stint in the KHL in which he managed a goal and four points. The fact that a 5-foot-10, 175-pound, 18-year-old was able to not only play at that level, but contribute, is a very positive sign. Fedorov plays hard and has displayed not only above-average speed, but the ability to make plays at top speed. The jury obviously remains out, but this looks like a shrewd pick by Seattle. Fedorov's KHL contract reportedly runs through the 2027-28 season.