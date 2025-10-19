Ottavainen will be called up by the Kraken, The Sound of Hockey reports Sunday.

Ottavainen will get his first NHL call-up this season after Ryan Lindgren left the Kraken's 4-3 victory over the Maple Leafs early with injury Saturday. With the Kraken battling other injuries on the back end, it wouldn't be surprising to see the 23-year-old draw into the lineup right away when the team heads to Philadelphia on Monday. Should he suit up, it would be just the second NHL game of the 2021 fourth-round selection's career.