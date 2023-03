Ottavainen signed a three-year, entry-level contract with Seattle on Monday.

Ottavainen was a fourth-round pick in the 2021 NHL Entry Draft. The 6-foot-5 blueliner has spent the last three seasons in Finland's Liiga, including the 2022-23 campaign in which he totaled 16 points in 54 games. He should spend most of next season with AHL Coachella Valley.