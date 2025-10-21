Ottavainen was reassigned to AHL Coachella Valley on Tuesday.

Ottavainen was added to the Kraken roster ahead of Monday's matchup with the Flyers in the event that Ryan Lindgren (upper body) was unable to play. Rather than have the 23-year-old Ottavainen sit as a healthy scratch again versus Washington on Tuesday, the team sent him back to the minors in exchange for Ben Meyers, who will provide some emergency forward depth.