Ottavainen was reassigned to AHL Coachella Valley on Wednesday.

Ottavainen made his NHL debut Tuesday, registering an assist on 14:24 of ice time in a 6-5 overtime loss to Los Angeles. Seattle's season is over, so he'll go back to helping Coachella Valley -- he has three goals, 15 points and 41 PIM in 66 outings with the minor-league club.