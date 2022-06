Petman signed a two-year contract with the Kraken on Thursday.

Petman, 22, took a big step forward in Finland's Liiga in 2021-22, posting 39 points in 59 contests. The forward will likely get a chance to break in with the Kraken in training camp, but it's reasonable to assume he may need some time at AHL Coachella Valley to adjust to the North American environment.