Dunn tallied a goal and launched six shots on net in Saturday's 4-3 loss to the Rangers.

Dunn launched shots frequently Saturday, as he logged 11 total shot attempts with six landing on target. He was rewarded with a twine finder late in the third to cut the Kraken's deficit to just one score. With Saturday's tally, he's up to three goals, 10 points, 34 shots on net and 22 blocked shots across 16 outings this season. After a strong start to the 2026-27 campaign with three points on Opening Night, Dunn has been an inconsistent contributor to the scoresheet. He remains a solid fantasy option given his situation on the team's top line and first power-play unit.