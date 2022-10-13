Dunn notched a power-play assist and four shots on goal in Wednesday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Ducks.

Dunn didn't work with the first power-play unit -- that honor went to Justin Schultz. The 25-year-old Dunn was still involved with the man advantage, setting up an Andre Burakovsky tally in the second period. A reduced role on the power play obviously puts a dent in Dunn's prospective fantasy value. He averaged 2:14 of ice time per game with the man advantage last year, en route to matching his career high in points with 35, including 11 on the power play. With Schultz looking good on the top unit, Dunn may have to wait his turn this year.