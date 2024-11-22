Dunn (upper body) will travel with the Kraken for an upcoming two-game road trip but won't be back in action until late November, Scott Malone of Root Sports reports.

Based on Dunn's timeline, fantasy players could potentially target Nov. 29 or 30 versus the Sharks as a possible return date for the blueliner. Out since mid-October, the 28-year-old Ontario native started the 2024-25 campaign off strong with points in three of his four appearances. Once given the all-clear, Dunn should offer decent offensive upside while retaking a power-play role.