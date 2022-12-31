Dunn recorded an assist, two shots on goal, three hits, two blocked shots and five PIM in Friday's 7-2 loss to the Oilers.

After an ugly first period in which the Kraken gave up four goals, Dunn took his frustrations out on Oilers rookie Dylan Holloway in a short fight. Dunn decisively won the fisticuffs, and he added a helper on a Brandon Tanev goal later in the frame, but it made little difference on the scoreboard. Through 12 games in December, Dunn posted five helpers, 15 PIM and an even plus-minus rating. He's at 19 points, 56 shots, 25 PIM, 47 hits, 38 blocked shots and a plus-8 rating through 34 contests overall.