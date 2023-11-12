Dunn logged a power-play assist, two shots on goal, two hits and a fighting major in Saturday's 4-1 loss to the Oilers.

Dunn helped out on Jaden Schwartz's third-period tally, then fought Dylan Holloway later in the frame. The 27-year-old Dunn has taken a trip to the penalty box in three straight games, showing some aggression during the Kraken's frustrating first month of the season. He's also been productive on offense, racking up 13 points (seven on the power play), 28 shots on net, 17 PIM, 14 hits, 11 blocked shots and a minus-7 rating through 15 appearances overall.