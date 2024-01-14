Dunn logged an assist, five PIM, three blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 7-4 win over the Blue Jackets.

Dunn was busy in the second period. He set up a Tye Kartye goal and then came to the defense of Matty Beniers, fighting Cole Sillinger after a heavy hit. Over his last eight games, Dunn has racked up 10 points, including three on the power play. The defenseman is enjoying another strong campaign on the Kraken's top pairing, posting 35 points (13 on the power play), 84 shots on net, 43 blocked shots, 48 PIM and an even plus-minus rating through 42 appearances.