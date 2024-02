Dunn notched two assists, two shots on goal, four blocked shots and two PIM in Saturday's 3-2 loss to the Flyers.

Dunn crossed the 30-assist mark Saturday by helping out on tallies from Tomas Tatar and Jared McCann. That's now four assists over five games since Dunn returned from an undisclosed injury. The defenseman continues to be a two-way force for the Kraken with 39 points (14 on the power play), 48 blocked shots, 52 PIM and 97 shots on net through 47 appearances.