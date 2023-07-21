Dunn and the Kraken agreed to a four-year, $7.35 million extension on Friday, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.

The two sides will avoid an arbitration hearing with a deal that keeps Dunn in Seattle through the 2026-27 campaign. The 26-year-old blueliner broke out last year with new career highs in goals (14), points (64), average ice time (23:40) and hits (115). He's established himself as a legitimate top-pair defenseman and should be treated as such for fantasy purposes due to his offensive ceiling and power-play role. Dunn was limited to seven points in 14 postseason contests but he scored 24 points over the final 24 games during the regular season.