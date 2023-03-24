Dunn notched an assist, four shots on goal and four blocked shots in Thursday's 2-1 shootout loss to the Predators.

Dunn's 12-game point streak ended Tuesday in Dallas, but he wasn't quiet for long. He had the secondary helper on a Daniel Sprong tally in the first period of Thursday's low-scoring contest. Dunn is up to 13 goals, 45 helpers, 129 shots on net, 104 hits, 73 blocked shots and a plus-23 rating through 71 outings. He's got a good chance to reach the 60-point mark in his breakout campaign.