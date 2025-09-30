Dunn (undisclosed) didn't practice Tuesday and is listed as day-to-day, Mike Benton of the Kraken Audio Network reports.

After getting injured in Monday's exhibition matchup versus the Flames, Dunn probably won't play in Wednesday's preseason finale against Edmonton. His availability for the beginning of the regular season is unclear at this time. If Dunn remains on the shelf, Josh Mahura or Ville Ottavainen could push for a spot in the Opening Night lineup.