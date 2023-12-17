Dunn managed an assist and added two PIM in Saturday's 3-2 shootout loss to the Kings.

Dunn has a helper in each of the last three games and six points over his last seven outings. The defenseman's penalty came in overtime, but the Kraken were able to kill it off. The 27-year-old hasn't gotten on head coach Dake Hakstol's bad side despite taking five penalties over the last six games. Dunn is up to 25 points, 65 shots on net, 28 blocked shots, 43 PIM and a minus-10 rating through 32 contests this season.