Dunn recorded an assist in Thursday's 5-4 loss to the Canucks.

Dunn helped out on a Jared McCann tally in the first period. The assist gave Dunn a three-game, four-point streak. He's settled in on offense and now has one goal, five helpers, 12 shots on net and a minus-3 rating through nine appearances. The defenseman has earned three of his assists on the power play.