Dunn logged a power-play assist, two shots on goal, three blocked shots and four PIM in Saturday's 5-4 loss to the Oilers.

Dunn has delivered seven assists over 11 outings in March, including a pair of power-play helpers. The 28-year-old defenseman is up to 33 points (10 on the power play), 120 shots on net, 59 blocked shots, 29 PIM and a minus-9 rating through 51 outings overall. Dunn's recent play is enough for fantasy managers to at least keep him on their rosters, though he should be in the lineup most of the time as well.