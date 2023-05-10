Dunn notched two assists, three hits, four PIM and a plus-2 rating in Tuesday's 6-3 loss to the Stars in Game 4.

Dunn has five helpers over four contests versus the Stars in the second round after he was limited to a single goal in a seven-game series against the Avalanche in the previous series. The 26-year-old blueliner helped out on third-period markers by Jaden Schwartz and Adam Larsson in Tuesday's loss. Dunn has six points, 20 shots on net, 21 hits, 16 blocked shots, 20 PIM and a plus-1 rating through 11 playoff outings.