Dunn's injury has been clarified as an upper-body problem with no clear timeline yet, Scott Malone of Root Sports NW reports Thursday.

Dunn was rolling offensively prior to getting hurt with three goals and three assists, including two power-play points, in his previous seven outings. Whenever the blueliner does return to action, it will likely mean a return to the press box for Ryker Evans. For now, Dunn should probably be considered questionable to face Winnipeg on Friday.