Dunn (undisclosed) is considered day-to-day after practicing Tuesday, per Alison Lukan of Root Sports.

It's possible that Dunn could return to the lineup as early as Wednesday versus Chicago. The 27-year-old defender has eight goals, 35 points, 84 shots on net and 43 blocked shots in 42 contests this campaign. Dunn has missed the past four games because of an undisclosed injury.