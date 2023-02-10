Dunn notched an assist and two hits in Thursday's 3-1 loss to the Devils.

Dunn set up Adam Larsson for the Kraken's lone goal in the second period. Prior to Thursday, Dunn had gone three games without a point, his longest drought since a six-game skid in early December. The 26-year-old has enjoyed a career year so far with nine goals, 28 helpers, 94 shots on net, 82 hits, 56 blocked shots and a plus-26 rating in 51 appearances.