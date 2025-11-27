Dunn scored a goal on two shots, blocked three shots, added four PIM and went minus-2 in Wednesday's 3-2 loss to the Stars.

Dunn tied the game at 2-2 early in the third period. The 29-year-old blueliner ended a five-game point drought with the tally. For the season, Dunn has four goals, 13 points, 53 shots on net, 22 blocked shots, 18 PIM and a minus-6 rating over 23 appearances. He's consistent enough on offense to be a regular presence in most fantasy lineups.