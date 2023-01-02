Dunn notched two assists, two hits and a plus-2 rating in Sunday's 4-1 win over the Islanders.

Dunn set up Eeli Tolvanen on a power-play goal in the second period as well as Brandon Tanev's empty-netter in the third. The pair of assists vaulted Dunn past the 20-point mark, which he's reached in all six seasons of his career. He has four goals, 17 helpers (eight on the power play), 57 shots on net, 49 hits, 38 blocked shots, 25 PIM and a plus-10 rating in 35 outings this season. He's picked up five assists over his last six games.