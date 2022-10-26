Dunn notched two assists, including one on the power play, and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 5-1 win over the Sabres.

Dunn earned his first multi-point effort of the year with helpers on goals by Morgan Geekie and Jared McCann. Through eight contests, Dunn has recorded a goal and four assists, with three of his apples coming on the power play. The 25-year-old blueliner has added 11 shots on net, five blocked shots, four PIM and a minus-3 rating. For now, he's wrangled the top power-play job away from Justin Schultz, though that could go back and forth for the rest of the campaign.