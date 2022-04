Dunn notched three assists, including one on the power play, and added two hits in Monday's 4-2 win over the Senators.

Dunn has earned five helpers in his last three outings as he looks to finish the season strong. He had an assist in each period of Monday's win. The 25-year-old is up to 34 points -- one off his career high -- with 114 shots on net, 74 hits, 75 blocked shots, 61 PIM and a minus-20 rating through 70 contests. Ten of his points have come with the man advantage.