Dunn logged a power-play assist, four shots on goal and two PIM in Sunday's 4-2 win over the Blue Jackets.

Dunn helped out on Jordan Eberle's opening tally at 12:40 of the first period. This was Dunn's second helper over three games since he returned from an undisclosed injury. The defenseman is up to 37 points (14 on the power play), 92 shots on net, 50 PIM, 44 blocked shots and a plus-1 rating through 45 appearances. He is second on the team in scoring and continues to see hefty usage as a top-pairing blueliner.