Dunn supplied a goal in a 4-1 loss to Colorado in Game 6 on Friday.

Dunn opened the scoring late in the first period, but Seattle failed to capitalize on that early lead. The 26-year-old defenseman was held off the scoresheet over his previous eight contests. Although Dunn's been cold recently, he was a key part of Seattle's offense during the 2022-23 campaign, providing 14 goals and 50 points in 81 appearances.