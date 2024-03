Dunn (undisclosed) did not return to Monday's game versus the Flames after taking a heavy hit from Martin Pospisil in the third period, per Circling Seattle Sports.

Dunn's status for Tuesday's game versus the Jets is up in the air after head coach Dave Hakstol was unable to provide an update on the defenseman after the contest. Prior to the injury, Dunn picked up an assist, giving him 45 points over 57 outings this season. If he can't play Tuesday, Ryker Evans would likely draw into the lineup.