Dunn (undisclosed) will not return to Monday's preseason game versus the Flames, Scott Malone of Root Sports reports.

Dunn served a penalty for roughing after taking a high stick from Calgary's Martin Pospisil and didn't play a shift after that encounter, according to Kate Shefte of The Seattle Times. More information should be known about Dunn's status ahead of the Kraken's preseason finale Wednesday against the Oilers, so consider him day-to-day for now.