Dunn posted an assist in Wednesday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Oilers.

Dunn helped out on Pierre-Edouard Bellemare's second-period tally. This was Dunn's fourth straight game with a helper, and he's logged five assists in that span. The 27-year-old defenseman continues to pile up points -- he's got 15 points, 32 shots on net, 31 PIM, 14 hits, 12 blocked shots and a minus-8 rating through 17 appearances.