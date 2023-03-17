Dunn scored the game-winning goal in Thursday's 2-1 overtime win over the Sharks.

Dunn took a long pass from Oliver Bjorkstrand and beat James Reimer at 1:58 of overtime. The tally extended Dunn's point streak to 11 games, a span in which he has four goals and 12 helpers. The defenseman continues to impress with a career-best 13 goals, 56 points, 121 shots on net, 103 hits, 67 blocked shots and a plus-21 rating through 68 appearances.