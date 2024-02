Dunn scored a goal on two shots and blocked three shots in Monday's 4-3 shootout win over the Bruins.

Dunn tied the game at 2-2 with his third-period tally. The defenseman has scored in three straight games, and he's gotten on the scoresheet in four straight. The 27-year-old is up to 11 goals, 43 points, 113 shots on net, 57 blocked shots, 56 PIM and a plus-4 rating over 54 outings overall. Dunn's top-pairing role as well as his ample power-play time make him a strong fantasy option.