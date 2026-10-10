Dunn recorded a power-play goal and put two shots on net in Friday's 6-3 win over Detroit.

Dunn picked up his second power-play point of the season Friday when he found the back of the net to give Seattle a 6-2 lead in the third. The 29-year-old blueliner is off to an excellent start in the new season, where he has totaled two goals, five points, six shots on net and five blocked shots across five appearances. While he's been hovering around the 40-point range over the last three seasons, he has proven to be capable of sustaining high-scoring totals over a full season. Dunn has a chance for a resurgence in 2026-27, making him a strong fantasy option on the blue line in most league formats.