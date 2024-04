Dunn (upper body) will be a game-time call ahead of Monday's contest versus San Jose, Alison Lukan of Root Sports reports.

Dunn looks close to getting back into the lineup after missing the previous 12 games with an upper-body injury. Prior to getting hurt, the blueliner notched three goals and three assists over his previous seven outings. If Dunn plays Monday, it would likely mean Ryker Evans gets dropped from the lineup.