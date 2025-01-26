Dunn registered the game-winning goal and added three shots on net in Saturday's 4-1 win against Pittsburgh.

During a 5-on-3 power play, Dunn rifled a shot from distance to put the Kraken ahead late in the second period. The 28-year-old defenseman is up to 21 points on the season in just 30 appearances. After putting up 12 points in December, Dunn has played solid offensively in January and continues to see top-pairing minutes and consistent usage on the power play. He should see plenty of opportunities over the final few months of the season to be relevant on the fantasy blue line.