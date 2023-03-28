Dunn posted an assist, two hits and four PIM in Monday's 5-1 loss to the Wild.

Dunn has been held off the scoresheet only once in his last 16 games, racking up 21 points in that span. He helped out on Jaden Schwartz's lone goal in an otherwise rough game for the Kraken on Monday. Dunn has 13 tallies, 48 assists, 133 shots on net, 108 hits, 74 blocked shots, 51 PIM and a plus-25 rating through 73 outings overall in a spectacular season.