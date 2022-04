Dunn notched a power-play assist, five blocked shots and two PIM in Saturday's 4-3 shootout win over the Devils.

Dunn had the secondary helper on Matty Beniers' goal Saturday. This was Dunn's second assist in as many games after he went six contests without a point. The 25-year-old defenseman hasn't had a breakout year, but he's been steady with 31 points (nine on the power play), 113 shots on net, 74 blocked shots, 72 hits, 61 PIM and a minus-21 rating in 69 appearances.