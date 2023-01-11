Dunn posted an assist in Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Sabres.

Dunn extended his point streak to four games, and this was his first in that span that didn't include multiple points. He had to settle for a lone assist on Matty Beniers' go-ahead tally early in the third period. The 26-year-old Dunn is enjoying his long-awaited breakout year with seven goals, 22 helpers, 70 shots on net, 58 hits, 41 blocked shots, 25 PIM and a plus-20 rating through 40 contests while serving as the more offense-minded half of a pairing with Adam Larsson.