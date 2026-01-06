Dunn scored a goal, blocked two shots and went plus-2 in Monday's 5-1 win over the Flames.

Dunn ended a 10-game goal drought with his third-period tally. The defenseman had three assists and a minus-9 rating in that span. He's up to six goals, 21 points, 86 shots on net, 44 blocked shots, 32 PIM and a minus-12 rating over 39 appearances this season. Dunn is on pace to get back over the 40-point mark after injuries limited him to 39 point in 62 regular-season contests in 2024-25.